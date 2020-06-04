Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Lower Meeting Room in the Wells County Arts, Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 17th day of June, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of FHG Development (Crosswind Lakes), 6325 W SR 124, Decatur, IN 46733 for the purpose of a Major Subdivision.
Current Zoning: R-2
Proposed Major Subdivision: Proposal for 113 lots
Common Location: The subject property is located at 900 N, Ossian, Indiana 46777
Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 54.257 acres SE/4 15-28N-12E in Jefferson Township of Wells County.
Dated this 29th day of May, 2020
WELLS COUNTY AREA
PLAN COMMISSION
Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,
Director
