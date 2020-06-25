BE IT KNOWN THAT, at a duly constituted meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, on the 15th day of June, 2020, Ordinance No. 20-6-3 was duly considered and adopted. The relevant text of Ordinance No. 20-6-3, exclusive of WHEREAS clauses and the signature block, is as follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED, the Council, in meeting duly assembled, and upon receipt and consideration of information deemed by it to be sufficient, hereby amends Chapter 91 of the Town of Ossian, Indiana’s Code of Ordinances with the insertion of the following:

FIREWORKS

§ 91.60 INCORPORATION OF STATE LAW.

Any conflict between this sub-section and I. C. §22-11-14 shall not invalidate the remaining non-conflicting sections.

§ 91.61 CONSUMER FIREWORKS DEFINED.

For the purposes of the sub-section, the term “Consumer Fireworks” means a small firework that is designed primarily to produce visible effects by combustion, and that is required to comply with the construction, chemical composition, and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 CFR §1507, as it now exists and in hereafter amended, modified or superseded. The term also includes some small devices designed to produce an audible effect, such as whistling devices, ground devices containing 50 milligrams or less of explosive composition, and aerial devices containing 130 milligrams or less of explosive composition. Propelling or expelling charges consisting of a mixture of charcoal, sulfur, and potassium nitrate are not considered as designed to produce an audible effect.

(A) Consumer Firework includes:

a. Aerial devices, which include sky rockets, missile type rockets, helicopter or aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, and shells;

b. Ground audible devices, which include firecrackers, salutes, and chasers; and

c. Firework devices containing combinations of the effects described in divisions (a) and (b) above.

(B) Consumer Firework does not include the following:

a. Dipped sticks or wire sparklers for which the total pyrotechnic composition may not exceed 100 grams per item; and, devices containing chlorate or perchlorate salts may not exceed five grams per item;

b. Cylindrical fountains;

c. Cone fountains;

d. Illuminating torches;

e. Wheels;

f. Ground spinners;

g. Flitter sparklers;

h. Snakes or glow worms;

i. Smoke devices; and

j . Trick noisemakers that include party poppers, booby traps, snappers, trick matches, cigarette loads and auto burglar alarms.

§ 91.62 USE OF CONSUMER FIREWORKS.

No person within the corporate boundaries of the Town shall use, ignite or discharge or permit to be used, ignited or discharged any type of Consumer Fireworks on any other day or time other than the following:

(A) The third Monday of February (President’s Day observed) between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.;

(B) The last Monday in May (Memorial Day observed) between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.;

(C) June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, July 9, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.;

(D) July 4 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight;

(E) The first Monday in September (Labor Day observed) between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.;

(F) December 24 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.;

(G) Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1; and

(H) Any other day, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and two hours after sunset, designated by the Town Council for fireworks displays.

§ 91.63 LOCATION AND DEBRIS.

(A) Consumer fireworks may be used, ignited, or discharged during the times listed in §91.62 only on the users’ own property, with the permission of the property owner, or at special discharge locations designated by the State Fire Marshal or Ossian Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief.

(B) No person may use, ignite, or discharge fireworks on any public street or public property, including but not limited to parks, without the written permission of the State Fire Marshal or Ossian Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief.

(C) Users shall be responsible for cleaning and the proper disposal of all debris resulting from the discharge of consumer fireworks.

(D) Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this sub-section shall be interpreted to grant permission to any person to discharge, place, or land debris on property occupied or owned by another, and the twenty-four (24) hour removal period required by this sub-section shall not relieve any such user of any applicable civil liability including, but not limited to, a cause of action for trespass or nuisance.

§91.64 SPECIAL PERMITS.

Applications for a permit for relief from the regulations contained in this sub-section must be made in writing to the Town Manager and subsequently reviewed and either approved or denied by the Town Council. Any permit granted by the Town Council must be in writing and shall contain all conditions upon which said permit shall be effective. In granting any such permit, the Town Council, may prescribe any reasonable conditions or requirements they deem necessary to minimize adverse effects upon the community or the surrounding neighborhood.

§ 91.65 VIOLATIONS.

(A) It is a violation of this Ordinance if fireworks land upon property owned or occupied by another person from which permission was not obtained, or upon public streets or other Town property, and which fireworks and/or all related debris is not removed by the user within twenty-four (24) hours of such use or discharge.

(B) Any person violating any of the provisions of sub-section shall be issued a Citation and assessed civil penalties in accordance with §91.41.

(C) Each day or continued violation (even if on the same day) constitutes a separate and additional offense.

BE IT FINALLY ORDAINED THAT, this Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its adoption and appropriate publication and all Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed.”

I, Erika Allison, as Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing, exclusive of WHEREAS clauses and signature block, is the full, true and complete copy of the Town of Ossian’s Ordinance No. 20-6-3 duly considered and adopted by the Town Council on the 15th day of June 2020, and do further certify that the Ordinance is now on file and record in my office and otherwise as required by applicable law.

WITNESS my hand and official seal of the Town of Ossian, Indiana this 18th day of June, 2020.

By: /S/ Erika Allison as Clerk-Treasurer Ossian, Indiana

oj 6/25

hspaxlp