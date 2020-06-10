IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

UNSUPERVISED )

ADMINISTRATION OF )

THE ESTATE OF )

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2005-EU-000024

DAVID F. HARRIS, DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that JAMES D. HARRIS and TRACIE SINGLETON on the 27th day of May, 2020, were appointed Personal Representatives of the Estate of DAVID F. HARRIS, deceased, who died on the 11th day of May, 2020. The Estate will be administered without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 27th day of May, 2020.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

GREGORY K. WATERS, 1843-90

ATTORNEY AT LAW

SUITE 3, 201 MARKET PLACE

P. O. BOX 261

BLUFFTON, INDIANA 46714

260/824-2866

nb 6/10, 6/17

hspaxlp