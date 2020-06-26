Norma L. Berkey, 103, Goshen, died 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Goshen Hospital. She was born April 29, 1917, at Beach, N.D., to James Howard and Minnie (Gibson) Moore. On Oct. 11, 1952, in Goshen, she married Orlo I. Berkey, and he died July 24, 2008.

Surviving are daughters, Theresa L. (Chris) Barrick of Goshen and Peggy A. Snider of New Paris; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; brothers, Forrest, James Howard, Richard L., and Donald G. Moore; and sisters, Jean Blem, Marjorie Wise, Georgia Mast, Emily Russell and Betty Green.

Norma was a Army Corp Cadet Nurse, a registered nurse and a member of Grace Brethren Church, Elkhart.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Grace Brethren Church, 24775 CR 20, Elkhart. Pastor Robert Kulp will officiate. Burial will follow at Rock Run Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Grace Brethren Church or the Gideons International.

