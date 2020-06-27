Naomi Yake Siela Shilling, 89, of Pierceton, Ind., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw, Ind.

Naomi was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Adams County, to Lewis and Della Frauhiger Yake. She married Leo Siela Jr. in 1951 and he passed away in 1966. Her second marriage was to Bruce Shilling in 1974. He survives.

Naomi graduated from Lancaster High School in Wells County in 1949. She also graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She worked as a registered nurse for many years.

Naomi was a member, elder, and deacon of the Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 253.

Surviving besides her husband Bruce are two daughters, Dr. Debra (Scott Biberstine) Siela of Bluffton and Deanna (John) Blair of North Webster; two stepdaughters, Angie (Tom) Vachon of Markle and Stephanie (Timothy) Vachon of Fort Wayne; and six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Besides her first husband, Leo, Naomi was also preceded in death by her son, Denny Siela; her parents; two sisters, Ruth Henschen and Hazel Liechty; and two brothers, Evan and Noah Yake.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Greenlawn Funeral Home in Fort Wayne. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St. in Fort Wayne, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Seating for the funeral service is limited to 125 guests and will be strictly enforced. Masks will be available and are required at the visitation and funeral service.

The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A gravesite service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.

Preferred memorials are to the University of St. Francis St. Joseph’s Hospital Nursing Scholarship Fund in Fort Wayne.