Myrl Dene Allen, 97, of Kingsland and Marble Falls, Texas, died Saturday May 30, 2020.

She was born Aug. 29, 1922, in Bluffton, Ind., to William Earl Riggs and Delores L. Wheeler Riggs.

After moving to Texas from Warsaw, Ind., Myrl and her husband Harry enjoyed their home at the Drace Vacation Camp in Kingsland, Texas. Myrl loved to fish, swim, paint, and have fun.

Myrl was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry Lewis Allen, and her brother, Charles Riggs of Keystone, Ind.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Allen and son-in-law Martin Cassano of Austin, Texas; sister Phyllis Smith of Golden, Colo.; sister-in-law Mary Lu Riggs of Keystone, Ind.; nieces Jan (Larry) Olsen of Golden, Colo., Charlotte (Ken) Stuff of Elkhart, Ind., Kathy (Vic) Heal of Scotts, Mich., Cheryl (Bruce) Stinson of Bluffton, Ind., and Joy (Denny) Addington of Bluffton, Ind.; and nephews Gene (Ruby) Allen of Bluffton, Ind., and Dennis (Jackie) Riggs of Converse, Ind..

Thank you to Roberta Vandehey for being her special fun friend over many years, and Lindi Fitch Morgavan for being loving caregiver and friend.

Thank you to the staff at Granite Mesa Health Center for taking such good care of Myrl during the last years of her life.

She was loved and will be missed by family and friends. Memorial services will be planned for a later date.

