Malcolm “Mac” Ray Stahl, 82, a lifelong resident of Worthington, Ind., passed away peacefully at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Terre Haute Union Hospital.

He was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Worthington, to Lloyd Stahl and Evelyn Tennant Stahl. Mac was a 1955 graduate of Worthington High School. He served in the U.S Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He was the owner of Stahl’s Plumbing and Heating, which he began in 1960 and owned through 2017.

He was a member of the Worthington Christian Church, serving as a trustee. He was a 43-year member of the Worthington American Legion Post 106 and was also a member of the Linton Elks Club. He was a Worthington volunteer firefighter, serving as fire chief at one time. He served on the Worthington-Jefferson Fire Territory Board of Directors and on the Worthington Town Board for 25 years, serving as president many times.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and vacations at Kentucky Lake fishing and camping.

He married Vicki Ashcraft Stahl Feb. 8, 1963, in Cass, Ind., and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Andrea (Andy) Fuller of Worthington and Jackie (Mike) Chaney of Bluffton, and a brother, Ronnie Stahl of Worthington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family viewing will be held at the Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Worthington.

A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the Worthington Cemetery with Chad Babbert officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Worthington American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worthington Christian Church or the Worthington Cemetery, through the funeral home.

