Lillyan “Lilly” Ewers, 7, of Berne, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Lilly was born on Nov. 17, 2012 in Angola to James “Jabe” Studabaker and Melissa “Missy” (Ewers) Kemp.

Lilly had just completed the first grade at South Adams Elementary. She was filled with energy and enjoyed singing, dancing and watching JoJo Siwa. She loved to watch videos on applying make-up and wanted to be a make-up artist when she grew up.

She is survived by her father, Jabe of Bluffton and mother, Missy, of Berne, along with her godmother, Brittney Helms; her siblings, Zoey Kemp and Joey Brickley; and god-siblings, Harmony Helms, Melody Mayer, Lettica Mayer and Auston Helms.

Lilly is also survived by her grandparents, Thelma Studabaker, Brenda Ewers, Louie and Shanna Krick, Velma Grover; great-grandmother, Nancy Ward; cousin, Janetta “Cousin Netta” Grover; and an aunt, Vickie Osborne. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by twin siblings, James and Rose Ewers; grandfather, James “Butch” Studabaker; uncles, Michael Ewers, Bill Osborne and Jerry Ramseyer; aunt, Linda Sinks; great-uncle, Bill Reed; a god-sibling, Faithlyn Helms; and a cousin, Luna Schlabach.

The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and encourage you to wear a mask during your visit.

A service to celebrate Lilly’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Calling hours will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist Lilly’s family.

