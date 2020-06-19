Lavina “Rose” Bryant, 83, of rural Hartford City, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Proctorville, Ohio, to Norman L. Stanley and Elizabeth L. Huffman Stanley. She married Jasper Bryant Dec. 31, 1954, in Muncie. Her husband preceded her in death March 4, 2012.

Survivors include her sons, Steve Bryant of Warren and Mark Bryant and Mike Bryant, both of Montpelier; two sisters, Elsie K. Jayne of St. Louis, Mo., and Norma Jean Peterson of Dunkirk; and seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Tony Bryant.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com