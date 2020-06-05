Jill A. Johnson, 71 a former Fort Wayne resident, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, at Oakbrook Village in Huntington.

Jill was born on Aug. 3, 1948, in Bluffton to John D. Kunkel and Gladys C. (Neuenschwander) Kunkel. A 1966 graduate of Bluffton High School, she attended Taylor University and Indiana University and graduated from I.U. Fort Wayne with a degree in business.

Jill worked at Victor Temporary Services for more than 25 years and at Work One, also in Fort Wayne. She was a huge sports fan! She absolutely loved and followed I.U. basketball. Jill was an avid dog lover and had a special place in her heart for her black lab, Onyx. Jill and her family were very appreciative of the friendships and the warm nurturing she received from the staff of Oakbrook Village and the Hospice Group.

Jill and James D. Johnson were married in Fort Wayne at the Rose Garden and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Survivors include her siblings; Karen Friar of Hartford City and Randy (Sharon) Kunkel of Tampa, Fl. along with several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Jackie Kunkel of New Braunfels, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim and a stepson, Jeremiah James Johnson in 1992, a brother Larry Kunkel and brother-in-law Jeff Friar.

The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask during your visit. We will invite a limited number of guests in the facility at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

A service to celebrate Jill’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Bluffton Animal Shelter or the Hospice Group of Indianapolis.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.