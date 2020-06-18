Janice K. Higginbottom, 83, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born July 15, 1936, in Polk County, Iowa, to Norman C. and Velma Stemler Miller. She graduated as the valedictorian at Maxwell High School and attended some classed at the University of Iowa. Janice and Arthur James “A.J.” Higginbottom were married on Dec. 25, 1954, in Elkhart, Iowa. They shared 64 years of marriage and he preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2019.

Janice and A.J. started their own company, H.M.S. Zoo Diets, and developed nutritional formulas and the production of specialty foods for many animals at zoos across the country. Janice served as the president and held an active role in the operations. She had a talent for sewing, quilting and working in her flower gardens. She loved to read, swim and will be remembered for her hospitality to anyone who visited. Most of all, she was very proud of the title Grandma. She attended First Church of Christ.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara L. (Scott) Mossburg of Bluffton; a son, Jeffery J. (Kimberly) Higginbottom of Bluffton; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Norma Jean Mauch of Bondurant, Iowa.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian L. Higginbottom; a brother, Robert Miller; an infant sister, Marilyn Miller; and sister, Mary Ann Brown.

A service to celebrate Janice’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Brandon Kelley officiating. Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Zoological Association of America.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com