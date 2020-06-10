James D. Myers, 81, of Lake Alfred, Fla., a former resident of Warren and Hartford City, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his son’s residence in Hartford City.

He was born June 12, 1938, in Warren.

Survivors include three sons, Rod Myers, Doug Myers, and Roger Myers, all of Hartford City; a stepson, Eric Spurlock of Andrews; a stepdaughter, Cheryl Poe of Huntington; five grandchildren and one great-grandson; and three brothers, Harry Myers of Montpelier, Ralph Myers of Muncie, and John Myers of Indianapolis;

Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

