Home State & National News Indiana reports 15 more virus deaths, 584 new infections Indiana reports 15 more virus deaths, 584 new infections June 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Administration seeks rollbacks on tech company protections State & National News Trump decries charges by Bolton in new book State & National News ‘Still scared’: Health workers feel the toll of virus fight