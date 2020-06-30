Retired Indiana National Guard Sgt. Maj. Harry E. “Ed” Bowman, 86, of Hartford City, died from complications of COVID-19 at 1:39 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Huntington County, to Harry Orvan Bowman and Helen Elizabeth Harriell Capper.

Survivors include three sons, David A. Bowman of Hartford City, Robert W. (Cheri) Bowman of Decatur, Ark., and Terry E. (Jaunice) Bowman of Montpelier; three daughters, Cindy L. (Joe) Garrison of Aberdeen, N.C., Tracey A. (Bill) Paxson of Bryant, and Ann M. (Fred) Miller of Hartford City; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary Don (Carolyn) Bowman of Hartford City; two sisters, Sherry (Bob) Reynolds of Hartford City and Gayle Nelson of Elkhart; a stepdaughter, Kristine Gardner; and a stepson, Bill Wood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepbrother, Ronald L. Capper; and a grandson.

Calling will be from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. The family is requesting that everyone who enters the funeral home practice social distancing and wear a mask.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. The Indiana Army National Guard will be in charge of military graveside rites.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com