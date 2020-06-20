Gloria E. Gordon, 89, of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne.

Gloria was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Huntington, to Albert O. Stoffel and Esther E. Scher Stoffel. She married Alfred R. Gordon Nov. 26, 1949, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Huntington. Alfred preceded her in death July 31, 2012.

A 1948 graduate of Huntington Catholic High School, Gloria was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton and the Wells County Women’s Republican Club. She served eight years as the Wells County recorder, eight years as the Wells County treasurer and 12 years on the Wells County Council. Upon her retirement from the council, Mayor Ted Ellis declared Dec. 22, 2004, as Gloria Gordon Day in Bluffton.

She received the ABE Award from the Wells County Republican Party as the Outstanding Republican of the year in 2003 and was named Wells County’s Working Woman of the Year in 2006. Gloria also worked on the family farm with Alfred. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and making candy. Her friends from the courthouse and her family always will remember her homegrown sweet corn, homemade taffy, and delicious sugar cream and black raspberry pies. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Daniel R. (Beth) Gordon of Bluffton; a daughter, Connie M. (Tim) Brennan of Coldwater, MI; two brothers, Kenneth (Rosemary) Stoffel and Wallace (Janet) Stoffel, both of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Gordon, John, Lizzie, Katherine, and Philip Gordon, Will (Maria) Brennan, and Mike Brennan; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Gordon.

Aside from her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and John Stoffel, and three sisters, Angeline Shinebarger, Madonna Hochstetler, and Mary Jane Stoffel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Father David Violi will officiate. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Face masks are required by the church during visitation and the Mass and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

If you are feeling ill or uncomfortable attending the services, please feel free to leave the family an online condolence on Gloria’s guestbook at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. You also may livestream the Mass on the church’s Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards Wells County 4-H Association, Wells County Women’s Republican Club, or the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Church.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.