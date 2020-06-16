George L. Addington Jr., 63, of rural Keystone, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

Due to previous restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public visitation has now been set from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service with Rev. Terry Werst officiating.

A complete obituary appeared in the March 31 edition of The News-Banner.

