Doris J. Neuenschwander, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Ossian.

Doris was born March 11, 1928, in Wells County, to John J. and Lydia A. Gerber Fiechter. She married Charles D. “Chuck” Neuenschwander in Wells County on Dec. 5, 1948. He preceded her in death April 12, 2016.

Doris was a homemaker and mother to eight children. She was a loving caregiver to her husband Chuck for many years following his stroke. Doris was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Survivors include three sons, Dee (Laura) Neuenschwander of Bluffton and Dan (Tammy) Neuenschwander and Dennis (Cathy) Neuenschwander, both of Greenfield, Ind.; five daughters, Cindy (Phil) Lockwood of Bluffton, Sheri Cress of Bluffton, Kathy (Tom) Freed of Greenfield, Andrea Sipe of Monroe, and Deb (Gary) Garman of Ossian; and 23 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren (with two additional great-grandchildren expected this year), and three great-great grandchildren (with one additional great-great-grandchild expected this year). Doris is also survived by a brother, Dale Fiechter of Bluffton, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Fiechter of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by six sisters, Velma Kipfer, Lillian Bertsch, Mildred Neuenschwander, Alice Aschliman, Marie Drayer and Irene Reinhard, and three brothers, Ervin, John and Gerald Fiechter.

Per the request of the family, if you are feeling ill or uncomfortable as you are planning to attend the services, please leave an online condolence and sign the guestbook at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Apostolic Christian Church East with Ron Kipfer and Kole Meyer officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery at Vera Cruz.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Care Retirement Community or to Loving Shepherd Ministries.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.