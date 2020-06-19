Doris Ann Wilson, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020, at the Ossian Health and Rehab Center surrounded by her daughter and loving staff. She was blessed to have seen her son the previous day.

She was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Wells County, to Robert Neal Miller and Emma Marie Reaser Miller. She graduated in 1948 from Bluffton High School. She was employed at the Vogue Shop Inc. in Bluffton.

Doris and Dwight E. Wilson were married July 28, 1951, in Bluffton. They shared 43 years of marriage and he preceded her in death on June 26, 1995.

Doris attended the Mulberry Wesleyan Church and was a member of Psi Iota Xi and the Wells Community Hospital Auxiliary, where she was the manager of the Bargain Hut for 30 years. She was a volunteer driver to cancer patients and handicapped children. She was a stellar cook and hosted many beautiful dinners at the church. She enjoyed travel but always said the best part was coming back to her house of 68 years.

Survivors include her son, Stanley (Darla) Wilson of Carmel; a daughter, Valerie (Wilson) Jackson of Ossian; two granddaughters, Melanie (Preston) Bucher and Diana (Jake) Lawrence; and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lawrence. She is also survived by two sisters, Patty Glenn of Bluffton and Joyce Warthman of Liberty Center.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services to celebrate Doris’ life will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell officiating. A public graveside service will take place at 12:15 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Please practice social distancing. We appreciate your cooperation.

Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church, 301 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714 or to Bargain Hut, 120 W. Spring St., Bluffton, IN 46714

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com