Christina Lynn Kern, 64, of Gas City, died Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on Sept. 21, 1955, to Monty Virgil and Elizabeth Ellen (Rumple) Chandler.

Survivors include her daughter, Megatha (Tracy) Ellison of Montpelier; son, Eric (Megan) Kern of Marion; five grandchildren; sister, Pamela (Larry) Whitted of Fairmount; half-sister, Annette (Mark) Thompson of Warren; half-brother, John (Kelly) Chandler of Marion; and stepsister, Shelly (Mike) Backs of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ricky Chandler; and half-brother, Joe Chandler.

A service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Marion First Church of the Nazerene, 700 W. Kem Road, Marion.

Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home, Van Buren, IN.