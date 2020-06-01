Carl W. Hackenjos, 84, of Monroe, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.

Carl was born in Berne on May 9, 1936, to Andrew and Sylvia (Kohler) Hackenjos. He married Evelyn M. Stoller at the Apostolic Christian Church in Latty, Ohio, on June 16, 1963; she survives.

Carl attended Berne French High School and served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1961. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and owned and operated his own home-building construction company, Hackenjos Construction, from 1970 until 2001. He then drove a van for Amish for the next 15 years until fully retiring.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by a daughter, Laurie (Ted) Cobarrubia of Chula Vista, Calif.; a son, Andy (Michelle) Hackenjos of Decatur; a brother, Myron Hackenjos of Fort Wayne; four sisters, Phyllis Smith of Brownsburg, Nilah (Bob) Fisher of Morton, Ill., Fern Kaehr of Lynden, Wash., and Dema Hackenjos of Monroe; along with four grandchildren, Alyssa and Samantha Cobarrubia and Kaleb and Karly Hackenjos.

Aside from his parents, Carl was preceded in death by two sons, Brad and Brent Hackenjos; and a brother, Glenn Hackenjos.

Per the request of the family, if you are feeling ill or uncomfortable attending the services, please leave an online condolence and sign the guestbook at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Ron Kipfer and Troy Leyse officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church.