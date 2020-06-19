Carl M. Nussbaum, 90, formerly of Berne, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence in Fort Worth, Texas.

He was born at home Feb. 8, 1930, in rural Monroe, to Samuel D. and Margaret D. (Mazelin) Nussbaum. He was married in Filer, Idaho to Justine H. Miller on July 23, 1954, whom he lost to cancer on May 4, 1994. Not a day went by that he did not miss her dearly.

The youngest of seven, he was also preceded in death by all six of his brothers: Leo (Jan), Elmer (Ruth Ellen), Alvin, Milo (Violet), Reuben (Estella), and Victor.

He is survived by his son, Kevin (Tammy) Nussbaum of Berne; a daughter, Anita (Mason) Kutchinski of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Cassandra (Munish) Gupta, Shawn (Suzy) Affolder, Brandy Bowman and Shawn Bowman, along with six great-grandchildren, Liam, Olive, Mila, Chloe, Jackson, and Apollo; a sister-in-law, Maxine (Alvin) Nussbaum; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Carl was a graduate of the Monroe High School class of 1948. He was a member of the Berne Evangelical Church for 75+ years being very active within the church teaching Sunday school and trustee positions. He assisted in locating property for and the development of Miracle Camp in Lawton, Michigan, remaining a member of the board for 42 years. He worked and volunteered many years with Mennonite Central Committee, Gideon’s International, and Mennonite Disaster Service. He was the owner of Swiss City Painters for 30 years and Swiss Fireside Shop in downtown Berne for 20 years. Along with farming and dairy cattle in the earlier years, he trimmed trees for the city of Berne along with installing annual Christmas decorations for the city downtown and along Highway 27 for many years.

Carl will be remembered for his soft spoken personality, his hard working giving attitude, and as one who opened his home to many that became lifelong friends. He would be readily available to give anyone a ride at any time and didn’t ask a lot of questions. He was a loving and caring man who enjoyed and cherished his family and friends… The books he read to his grandchildren and the stories he told will never be forgotten. He will forever be dearly missed.

A memorial celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Berne Evangelical Church with Pastor Stan Nussbaum officiating.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

Memorials may be made to: “Naomi’s Village,” P.O. Box 270057, Flower Mound TX 75027-0057. (*Please list Steve and Anjila Sisler on memo when sending. Anjila (Nussbaum) Sisler is Carl’s great niece. You may also contact or learn more through https://naomisvillage.org/about-us/ or asisler@naomisvillage.org)

Arrangement by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.