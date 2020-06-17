Home RSS Boy plans to lead community prayer walk on June 23 Boy plans to lead community prayer walk on June 23 June 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Brian Sloan is the next leader of Southern Wells RSS Zanesville Lions move ahead with summer fest RSS Post 111 reopens to serve patrons with limited seating