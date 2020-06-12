Home State & National News As lockdowns ease, infections increase As lockdowns ease, infections increase June 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Trump battles Pelosi, some in GOP over Confederate symbols State & National News State may have a long recovery State & National News ’Stop the pain,’ George Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress