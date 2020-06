Aaron M. Rittenhouse, 26, of Warren, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne after an incident in the Wells County Jail. He was born on Wednesday, September 8, 1993, in Bluffton to Carolyn and Kevin Rittenhouse.

Survivors include, his parents; siblings, Meggan Rittenhouse of Warren, Andrew (Skye) Rittenhouse of Huntington, and Jorden Bennett of Warren; aunts and uncles, Karen (Brian) Pinkerton of Warren, Kelly (Mick) Gray of Warren, Jimmy (Sandy) Cooke of Kentucky, Johnny Raye (Nikki) Adams of West Virginia, Larinda (Kevin) Terpack of Pittsburg, Pa., and Mechelle (Jennings) Shuman of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert W. and Mary Rebecca Rittenhouse and John and Pauline Adams.

Calling hours are from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Warren United Church of Christ, 202 W. 2nd St., Warren. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com