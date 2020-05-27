Wallace J. Leman, 83, of Roanoke, Ill., a former resident of Bluffton, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Sunday May 24, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born July 14, 1936, in Eureka, Ill., to Joseph D. and Dena Fehr Leman. He married Marilyn Honegger June 5, 1955, in Strawn, Ill. She survives.

Also surviving are his eight children, Cindy (Brett) Shorb, Greg (Lela) Leman, Rhonda (Ed) Maller, Kari (Laura) Rogan, Sheri (David) Moser, Jeff (Val) Leman, Ron (Kathy) Leman, and Jon (Tammy) Leman; one brother, Marvin (Jane) Leman; two sisters, Karen Leman and Fern Leman; and 38 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Matt; and two grandsons and one great-grandson.

Wally worked in agricultural sales all his life. At one point, he owned and operated Four-Star Agriculture Services in Bluffton.

He attended the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public via livestreamed video by clicking the link at the roanokeacchurch.org web page. For those who do not have internet you may listen to the services by telephone 1-866-210-1669 Access Code: 9023904#

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com