Interview with Tanner Johnson, junior at Southern Wells High School.

How old are you?

17.

What grade will you be going into?

12.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

Nothing, I’ve been stuck in the house.

That makes sense.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

Out west because I like the views and going on trails.

You have found a suitcase containing $1 million. The authorities say it’s yours to keep. What do you do with it?

Buy a brand new Mustang and save the rest.

Nice. I like Mustangs too.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

Grandpa Bob and knowing how to build things.

That’s great. Your grandpa must be very handy.

What are you proudest of?

Playing on the Tincaps Field my freshman year.

Wow. Way to go.

What do you wish that you knew how to do that you can’t right now?

I wish I knew how to build a house.

That would be amazing to be able to say you built your own one day.

Do you own a pet?

Yes, two dogs.

What are their names?

Buddy and Maizley

How did they get their names?

Buddy, because he was our buddy, and my sister chose Maizley.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities?

Baseball, basketball, Carnes Crazies, Campus Life, and National Honor Society.

How about outside of school activities?

Youth group.

Sounds like you were staying busy.

Do you think it’s important to speak and understand other languages?

Yes

Is there a language you want to learn?

I’ve taken two years of Spanish.

What is your favorite game to play and why?

Spoons, because it can get intense.

Ha! My family loves that game too.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?

Caben.

Who is your most academically inclined friend?

Gideon.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

Married and working in some sort of trade. I’ll get there by joining a apprenticeship.

Sounds like you have great plans for the future. I’m sure you will be very successful!

Interviewer: Amy Serafini News-Banner, Bluffton, Ind.