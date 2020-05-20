STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2005-PL-000005

MICHAEL J. REINHARD, )

JANE E. REINHARD, )

SEAN M. GEHRING )

Plaintiffs, )

v. )

REUBEN MACIAS, NELLY

GUADARRAMA HERNANDEZ,

GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC,

PNC BANK, AND ANY UNKNOWN

CHILDREN, DESCENDANTS,

HEIRS,REPRESENTATIVES,

DEVISEES, LEGATEES,

EXECUTORS.

Defendants. )

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

This summons is to the defendants above named, and to any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Wells Circuit Court, 102 West Market Street, Suite 302, Bluffton, telephone number 260-824-6485, in an action entitled Complaint to Quiet Title by the persons named above as Plaintiffs. This summons by publication is specifically directed to the above-named Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown.

The named Plaintiffs are represented by Colin Z. Andrews, #26767-49, Andrews & Crell, P.C., 116 South Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714; 260-824-4049.

The nature of this suit against you is for a Complaint to Quiet Title, a copy of which can be found in the in the Court file indicated above.

An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney within 30 days after the third publication, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiffs.

Dated: 5/15/2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews, #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone: 260-824-4049

Attorney for Plaintiffs

nb 5/20, 5/27 ,6/3

hspaxlp