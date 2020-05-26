Home State & National News State has 354 more COVID-19 cases State has 354 more COVID-19 cases May 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Federal virus testing plan puts burden on states State & National News Experts say pipes should be flushed in vacant buildings State & National News Pandemic politics shadow Trump’s trip