Siebert F. Meeks, 84, of Bluffton, died Monday evening, May 25, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1935, in Coalmont, Tenn., to France and Ethel Price Meeks. He married Florence M. Smith in Dalton, Ga., on Jan. 15, 1955; she survives.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Susan Durham of Marietta, Ga., and Sheila (Chris) Kleinknight of Bluffton; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Aileen (Vance “Tubby”) Myers of Tracy City, Tenn.; a half-brother, Lester “Jasper” Meeks of Tracy City, and a stepsister, Ruby Thomas of Tennessee.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Claude, Lester, and Earl “Dewitt” Meeks; and a stepbrother, Donnie Thomas.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, May 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. CDT at Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster and Lay Chapel, 96 Saint Clair Street, Tracy City, Tenn. A funeral service will be on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m. CDT, also at the Cumberland Funeral Home with Minister Paul Tittle officiating. Burial will follow at Coalmont Cemetery in Coalmont, Tenn.

