Robert “Bob” B. Falk, 88 of Bluffton passed away on Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Bob was born on May 10, 1932, in Wells County to Homer F. and Cressie I. (McAfee) Falk. He graduated from Rockcreek High School in the class of in 1950. Bob served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

A lifelong resident of Wells County, Bob worked his family farm in Rockcreek Township for many years and also worked at International Harvester for 24 ½ years, retiring in 1983. Bob was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served in many roles.

On June 10, 1956 in Wells County, Bob and Ruth E. (Harris) Falk were married.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ruth of Bluffton, along with two sons, Samuel R. Falk of Pleasant Mills and Joseph L. Falk of New Haven. along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a sister, Ilene Saalfrank of Fort Wayne, and a brother, William H. Falk of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday (May 25, 2020) and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Funeral services for Bob will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share messages of condolences with the Falk family at www.thomarich.com