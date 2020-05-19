Robert A. Garner, 68, of Bluffton, died at his residence at 5:11 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020.

He was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Richmond, Ind., to Robert F. Garner and Dorothy Lemaux Skinner. On July 1, 1988, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Amstutz in Adams County. His wife survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Carla L. Garner and Corrine R. Garner, both of Portland; a son, Christopher M. Garner of Poneto; his stepfather, Jack Skinner of Kendallville; a stepbrother, Donald (Mel) Skinner of Kendallville; and 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jarad Garner; and a brother, William Garner.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in rural Jay County with military rites conducted by the U.S. Navy. In protecting the families we serve and our community, due to Covid-19, we are asking all guests to practice social distancing while in the funeral home.