Richard E. “Dick” Osborn, 86, of Bluffton, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at his granddaughter’s home in Ossian.

Richard was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Wells County, to William Marion Osborn and Velma Tuttle; both parents preceded him in death.

He graduated from Bluffton High School, following graduation, Richard joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. Richard married Martha Jean Drabenstot on Sept. 28, 1975, in Bluffton; she preceded him in death on July 13, 2015.

Richard was a volunteer fireman with the Bluffton Fire Department, a plumber with Osborn Plumbing, and retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton. He was a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145, attended First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include eight children, Rick (Denise) Osborn of Tennessee, Debi (Pat) Graham of Bluffton, Craig (Gina) Osborn of Fort Wayne, Brenda Gardner of Bluffton, Chris Osborn of Bluffton, Scott A. Osborn of Arkansas, Suzanne (Bruce) Harnish of Mooresville, and Jeff (Janet) Osborn of Ossian; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Ann) Osborn of Bluffton; and a special granddaughter Danielle (Deric) Ehler, who was raised by Richard and took primary care of him during his final years.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Gardner, and a sister, Jean Gephart.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at a later date. Private family burial will take place in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

