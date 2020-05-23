Raymond D. Holzheuer, 92, of Warren, died at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Ruthven, Iowa, to Henry and Blanche Holzheuer. He married Beverly Herring Sept. 4, 1949, at her parents’ house in Marion. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son,Terry Lee (Connie) Holzheuer of Huntington; two daughters, Rae Jean (Curt) Corle of Bluffton and Karla (Vern) Ralston of Warren; and nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Patty Ann Holzheuer; and a sister, Virginia Hazel Gilbert.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in rural Marion (Huntington County).

