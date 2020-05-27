Randel E. “Randy” Workman, 61, of Lagro, Ind., passed away May 23, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born June 10, 1958, in Kokomo, one of two children born to Grant Workman and Mary Alice Baker Workman.

Two years after graduating from Bluffton High School in the class of 1976, Randy married Lisa Kern Sept. 9, 1978. The two were wed for 41 years and had three children. During their time together, Randy worked for 28 years as a plumber and pipefitter through Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 before retiring in 2018. Randy took pride in his hard work and teaching his girls that value.

Growing up in a patriotic home, Randy always supported the military and the local American Legion Post 216 in Lagro, where he was a member. As a member of the American Legion, Randy organized many fundraisers to support veterans and the American Legion, which he took great pride in doing. Randy also enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting mushrooms and deer, but he especially loved playing with his grandchildren.

The loving memory of Randel E. “Randy” Workman will be forever cherished by his mother, Mary Alice Workman of Warren; his wife, Lisa Workman of Lagro; three daughters, Leslie Workman of Warren, Tiffany (Shane) Smith of Wabash, and Michelle Workman of Warren; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Gary) Johnson of Bluffton.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Grant Workman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

For those who wish to honor Randy’s memory and continue his support of the military, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250