Randall A. Krez, 67, of rural Warren in Jackson Township in Wells County, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1952, in St. Louis, Mo. He married his wife Chong Feb. 4, 1975, in Seoul, South Korea; she survives in Warren.

Additional survivors include a sister, Nancy Krez Young of St. Louis, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Krez and Velma Lottman Krez.

Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 28, at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home. A service will follow at noon. Interment will be held in the Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.