NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS AFFECTED OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO DECLARATORY RESOLUTION NO. R01-2007, AS SUPPLEMENTED AND AMENDED TO DATE AND THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR THE ADAMS STREET ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AREA AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

Taxpayers of the Bluffton (“City”) Redevelopment District (“District”) and all other persons affected hereby are notified that the Bluffton Redevelopment Commission (“Commission”), did on December 31, 2007, adopt Declaratory Resolution No. R01-2007 (as supplemented and amended to date, “Declaratory Resolution”), establishing the Adams Street Economic Development Area (“Original Area”), the allocation area therein (“Original Allocation Area”) and approving the Economic Development Plan, as amended (“Plan”) for the Original Area. On March 17, 2020, the Commission adopted its Amending Declaratory Resolution (“Amending Declaratory Resolution”) amending the Declaratory Resolution to: (i) add the construction of an automotive industry manufacturing and assembly operation, together with all necessary appurtenances, related improvements and equipment (collectively, “Project”), in, serving or benefiting the Original Area to the list of projects in the Plan (“2020 Plan”); and (ii) designate Inteva Products, LLC and MidLand LLC as “designated taxpayers” for purposes of capturing increases in depreciable personal property assessed value. The Amending Declaratory Resolution, the 2020 Plan, and supporting data, have been prepared and can be inspected at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, in the City of Bluffton, Indiana.

Notice is further given that the Commission on May 12, 2020, at the hour of 7:00 p.m., local time, at the Common Council of the City of Bluffton Chambers at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana and/or electronically, will receive and hear remonstrances from persons interested in or affected by the proceedings pertaining to the amendments to the Declaratory Resolution, and the Plan and to determine the public utility and benefit of such action. At the time fixed for the hearing or at any time prior thereto any person interested in the proceedings may file a written remonstrance with the Secretary of the Commission. At such hearing, which may be adjourned from time to time, the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and all remonstrances that have been filed. After considering this evidence, the Commission will take final action by either confirming, modifying and confirming, or rescinding the Amending Declaratory Resolution.

You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing while recognizing social distancing requirements. In light of the changing circumstances as they relate to COVID-19 and the Indiana Governor’s Executive Orders regarding social distancing, please check the City’s website at https://blufftonindiana.net/ or contact the Clerk Treasurer’s office prior to the scheduled hearing to receive up to date information about meeting logistics and instructions for how to access such hearing electronically.

PLEASE NOTE: THE CITY IS MAKING EVERY EFFORT TO FOLLOW THE SPIRIT AND INTENT OF ALL APPLICABLE LAWS REGULATING THE CONDUCT OF PUBLIC MEETINGS, IN ORDER TO MAXIMIZE TRANSPARENCY AND PUBLIC ACCESS DESPITE THE ONGOING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.

Dated this 1st day of May, 2020.

BLUFFTON REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

