BLUFFTON ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Bluffton (“City”) Economic Development Commission (“Commission”) will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on May 12, 2020, in the Common Council of the City of Bluffton Chambers at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana and/or electronically, regarding a proposed financing of economic development facilities consisting of the construction of all or a portion of (i) an automotive industry manufacturing and assembly operation (“Facility”), together with all necessary appurtenances, related improvements and equipment and costs of issuance (collectively, “Project”), in or physically connected to the Adams Street Economic Development Area; (ii) the issuance of one or more series of its Economic Development Revenue Bonds of 2020 (Inteva Project) (“Bonds”) in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed Three Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,200,000) to finance the Project; and (iii) to consider whether this financing will have an adverse competitive effect on any similar facilities already constructed or operating in the City.

The Bonds will be issued by the City pursuant to IC 36-7-11.9, 36-7-12, 36-7-14 and 36-7-25, and an ordinance to be adopted by the Common Council (“Ordinance”). The Bonds will not be a general obligation of the City and will not be payable in any manner by taxation, but are proposed to be payable from pledged TIF Revenues generated in the Allocation Area (each as defined in the Trust Indenture related to the Bonds), junior and subordinate to the Outstanding Bonds (as defined in the Trust Indenture) and as otherwise provided in the Financing and Covenant Agreement, the Trust Indenture and the Ordinance.

Proceeds of the economic development financing will be used for the construction of the Project to be located at 1805 West Lancaster Street, Suite 1, Bluffton, Indiana.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to IC 36-7-12-24. The public is invited to attend and comment on any of the matters herein noted. Written comments may also be submitted to the Secretary of the Commission until May 11, 2020, by delivering such comments to the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana or to HYPERLINK “mailto:tami@blufftonindiana.gov” tami@blufftonindiana.gov.

You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing while recognizing social distancing requirements. In light of the changing circumstances as they relate to COVID-19 and the Indiana Governor’s Executive Orders regarding social distancing, please check the City’s website at https://blufftonindiana.net/ or contact the Clerk Treasurer’s office prior to the scheduled hearing to receive up to date information about meeting logistics and instructions for how to access such hearing electronically.

PLEASE NOTE: THE CITY IS MAKING EVERY EFFORT TO FOLLOW THE SPIRIT AND INTENT OF ALL APPLICABLE LAWS REGULATING THE CONDUCT OF PUBLIC MEETINGS, IN ORDER TO MAXIMIZE TRANSPARENCY AND PUBLIC ACCESS DESPITE THE ONGOING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.

Dated: May 1, 2020.

