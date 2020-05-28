SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT ADDENDUM

The following superintendent contract addendum offering is under consideration by the Southern Wells Community School Board. Public comments may be directed to the Board at their next meeting which is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020, at 5 PM in the high school media center.

CONTRACT DATES: AUGUST 4, 2020 THROUGH AUGUST 3, 2023

ANNUAL SALARY: $104,000

VACATION DAYS: 20 days per year

Any continual days beyond five must have Board approval.

PAID HOLIDAYS: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Fall Break (2 days), Thanksgiving Break (2 days), Christmas Break (2 days)

ANNUAL 403(b) ANNUITY: $5,200

HEALTH INSURANCE: single plan only for $1.00

AUTOMOBILE ALLOWANCE: $3,000 annually

LIFE INSURANCE: $100,000 term life plan for $1.00

LONG TERM DISABILITY: LTD plan for $1.00

LEAVE DAYS: Days available per master teacher contract provision. Maximum accumulation of 180 days.

MILEAGE: The superintendent is encouraged to use a corporation owned vehicle for corporation business. When corporation transportation is not available, he shall be reimbursed for miles driven in personal car when on corporation business. Rate established by corporation.

PROFESSIONAL MEMEBERSHIPS: The Corporation agrees to pay membership fees for the following associations:

Indiana School Board Association

Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents

Upper Wabash Valley Superintendent Study Council

As the superintendent has an underlying teacher contract, all provisions of the collective bargaining agreement shall be afforded as well. In addition, the superintendent shall be considered immediately vested for retirement purposes and benefits as defined with the collective bargaining agreement.

nb 5/29

hspaxlp