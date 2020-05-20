Paul E. Johnson, 71 of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Paul was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Fort Wayne to Robert L. and Betty Jean (Koughn) Johnson.

He graduated in 1969 from Norwell High School and was part of the first class to graduate from the new school. Paul joined the U.S. Navy after high school and served during the Vietnam War. Paul married Rebecca Musser in Bluffton on Sept. 29, 1973.

He worked at Franklin Electric, retiring after 36 years. While at Franklin he was a member and President of the Franklin Electric Quarter Century Club from 2002 – 2010 and again from 2016 to present. Paul and his wife, Becky, had worked for the Bluffton News-Banner as motor carriers for 23 years. He was also a member of the Friends of Ouabache State Park.

For the past 10 years Paul and Becky have made many trips back and forth to the James Cancer Center, which is part of the Ohio State University, for testing and treatments for his illness which he had fought for close to 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Becky Johnson of Bluffton and a brother David L. (Deb) Johnson of Bluffton; brothers-in-law Michael “Mickey” (Sue) Musser of Salem, S.C., and Monty (Penny) Musser of Angola, Ind., along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Liberty Center United Methodist Church, 2905 South Main Street, Liberty Center, with Pastor Diane Samuels officiating. There will be one hour of visiting prior to the service also at the church.

Memorials may be made in Paul’s memory to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or the Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/ Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.