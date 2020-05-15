Paul Miller

Paul A. Miller, 88, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Portland, Mich., to George Miller and Anna Spitzley Miller.

Paul had worked as a mechanic for a number of businesses throughout the years and really enjoyed the time that he worked in his own small engine repair shop.

Surviving him are his children, Paula (Clyde) Crow and Michael Miller, both of Ossian, Chyral (Mike) Clark of Knoxville, and Don (Peggy) Miller of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Bonnie J. Burger Miller.

A family gathering will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Miller family.