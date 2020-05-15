Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of Northern Wells Community School Corporation will convene a Public Meeting on May 26, 2020 at 5:30 P.M., for the purpose of discussing and hearing objections to and support for the proposed employment contract with Michael Springer as its Superintendent of Schools.

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency, the Public Meeting will be available for viewing on live stream through Facebook live, as well as open to public comment on the following Padlet link: https://tinyurl.com/NWCSinput, which both links will also be available on the School Corporation’s website: https://www.nwcs.k12.in.us/. The meeting will be held at the Central Office located at 312 N Jefferson St, Ossian, IN 46777. In order to view or participate in person with current restrictions from the pandemic, please contact the Central Office (260) 622-4125 in advance of the meeting. Consistent with Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb’s, Executive Orders and actions to protect the public, the School Corporation is using technology to facilitate the Public Meeting remotely with limiting in-person contact and adhering to social distancing requirements. We encourage the public to observe and participate remotely.

The details of the proposed contract include:

1. Length: an initial term of contract period of three (3) years from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023, with a minimum number of working days per year of 260 days;

2. Actual monetary value for each year of the contract consists of a salary of $151,500 with performance increases;

3. Additional forms of compensation for each year of the contract consisting of:

a. $8,000 contribution to IRS section 401(a) or 403(b) retirement account with percentage increases for vesting each year prior to a five year full vesting period;

b. Contribution on behalf of and for the Superintendent’s share of the Indiana State Teachers’ Retirement Fund;

c. $300.00 contribution for a term life insurance premium policy for coverage of $150,000;

d. Contribution for dues in the IAPSS, Indiana Association of School Business Officials, American Association of School Administrators, and reimbursement for State and National conferences;

e. Ten (10) paid holidays;

f. Ten (10) paid days allotted for vacation, personal illness, and personal leave days;

g. Reimbursement for transportation expenses no greater than $500/month; and

h. Reimbursement for technology expenses no greater than $100/month.

4. And is eligible for the following paid leave for each year of the contract:

a. Medical/Disability leave upon certification by physician;

b. Family leave;

c. Court leave;

d. Jury duty;

e. Military leave;

f. Professional meeting/business leave along with related and reimbursable expenses as approved by the Board.

Board of School Trustees

Northern Wells Community School Corporation

