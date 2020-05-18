Michael Duane Holmes, of Berryville, Ark., was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Bluffton, to Edgar Duane and Bonnie Lou Kleinknight Holmes.

Mike passed away at his home in Berryville on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 70.

Mike served two tours in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971. He was a loving father, son, brother and grandfather.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Amber Holmes and Kim Redfield; grandchildren, Jozelyn, Hayden and Seth; mother, Bonnie Holmes; sisters, Cindy Bennett, and Patty Warren and husband Cliff; best friend and brother John White; several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Holmes; brother, Dennis K. Holmes; and a grandson, Clayton Meyer.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Billy McCall officiating. Social distancing is mandated. Memorial donations may be made to Arkansas Hospice Berryville, 804 W. Freeman Ave, Berryville, AR 72616 or the VA Hospital, 1100 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.