Mary V. Smith Miller, 95 of Warren and formerly of Markle, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Mary was a 1942 graduate of Union Township High School in Huntington County. She worked at the Kmart warehouse at Baer Field for 12 years. Mary also delivered the Bluffton News-Banner newspaper for many years. She loved gardening and shared her produce with others. She was always visiting shut-ins and helping in any way she could. Mary was a member of Markle Church of Christ since 1943.

She was born Aug. 28, 1924, in Allen County, the daughter of Floyd A. and Eva Leota Gaskill Weaver.

She was united in marriage to Vaughn E. Smith on May 23, 1942, at the Markle Church of Christ Parsonage. Vaughn preceded her in death May 28, 1997. She later married Clyde S. Miller on Nov. 25, 2000, at the Markle Church of Christ. Clyde preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2006.

Survivors include two sons, Phillip E. (Kathy) Smith of Markle and Jeffrey A. (Tonya) Smith of Moriarty, N.M.; two brothers, Ralph (Norma) Weaver of Ossian and Harold (Jane) Weaver of Albion; a sister, Esther Poling of California; two daughters-in-law, Linda Smith of Ossian and Nancy Smith of Ossian; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Duane Smith, Keith Smith and Fred Smith; three brothers, Floyd Weaver Jr., Gerald Weaver and William Weaver; and three sisters, Bessie Weaver, Marjory Stephens and Carol Pearson.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 24, following visitation at 4 p.m. at the Markle Church of Christ. Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to either Markle Church of Christ Missions Fund or Agri-Stewards, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

