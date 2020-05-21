Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on June 03, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

DL9032043 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store TRANSFER

DAGCO Oil, LLC 404 N Jefferson Ossian IN

D/B/A All‑American Stores #8

ADAM DAGER 16031 PAGE ROAD, Grabill, President

nb 5/21

