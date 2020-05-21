NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Wednesday, the 3rd day of June, 2020, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

VETERAN’S

Veteran’s Officer

(1000-10106-000-0012) $2,128.00

GENERAL-COMMISSIONERS

Cemetery Maintenance

(1000-30215-000-0068) $375.00

LIT-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Bridges

(1112-40303-000-0000) $216,000.00

CLERK’S PERPETUATION

Part-Time

(1119-10803-000-0000) $5,700.00

LOIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION – Hwy Engineer

Consulting Fees

(1229-33400-000-0000) $108,144.00

