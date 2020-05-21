NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Wednesday, the 3rd day of June, 2020, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
VETERAN’S
Veteran’s Officer
(1000-10106-000-0012) $2,128.00
GENERAL-COMMISSIONERS
Cemetery Maintenance
(1000-30215-000-0068) $375.00
LIT-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Bridges
(1112-40303-000-0000) $216,000.00
CLERK’S PERPETUATION
Part-Time
(1119-10803-000-0000) $5,700.00
LOIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION – Hwy Engineer
Consulting Fees
(1229-33400-000-0000) $108,144.00
