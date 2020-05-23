Laura A. Biggs, 63, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend.

Laura was born May 14, 1957, in Bluffton, to Jerry Thompson and Shirley Haver Thompson. She lived most of her life in South Bend and Mishawaka.

Laura loved animals, nature and watching Notre Dame football. She was a free spirit who enjoyed listening to classic rock.

Laura is survived by her children, Ami Jaworski of South Bend, Rachel (Scott) Penter of Osceola, and Brent Veldman of Huntertown; seven grandchildren, Ciara, Darren, Kyra, Brody, Izabella, Cameron, and Jasmine; a sister, Jane Thompson of Bluffton; and a brother, Rick Sutorius of Ossian.

Her parents preceded her in death.

A private celebration of Laura’s life will be held. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel of South Bend is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Laura A. Biggs may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

