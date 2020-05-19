Kristine A. Breisch, 44, of Decatur, passed away at her residence at 4:03 p.m. May 15, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 18, 1975, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Larry and Carol Miller Wilkin. On Oct. 31, 2013, Kristine married the love of her life, Todd Breisch,

A 1994 graduate of Van Wert High School, Kristine went on to earn her nursing degree from Northwest State Community College. She worked for a time as an LPN before becoming a caretaker at Bi-County Services Inc. of Adams and Wells counties.

A lover of antiques, Kristine and her husband were co-owners of K & T’s Relics. She could often be found selling her wares at the flea markets or attending auctions.

She is survived by her loving husband, Todd Breisch of Decatur; her parents, Larry and Carol (Miller) Wilkin; two stepchildren, Michael Breisch of Decatur and Anthony Breisch of Portland; and a brother, Andrew Wilkin of Glenn Wood Springs, Colo.

Because of national health concerns, the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and the Breisch family are following directives outlined by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. While family and friends are invited to attend Kristine’s graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, in the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, Ohio, we ask those who are at most risk, or those feeling sick, to remain home. Those who attend are asked to observe social distancing and refrain from hugging, kissing, shaking hands and close contact.

Please reach out to us by phone (419-238-1112) or via online condolences at www.alspachgearhart.com and we will share your sympathies with the Kristine’s family. A live webcast and video recording of her service will be viewable after 3 p.m. Friday at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/Kristine-Breisch

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kristine`s memory may be directed to the family.

To share in Kristine’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.