Joseph “Joe” D. Huffman, 63 of Indianapolis passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Joe was born on May 11, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to David J. & Elberta “Bert” Ruth (Warthman) Huffman. He attended Bluffton High School and honorably served in the United States Navy.

Survivors include his four children; Jasmin (Brandon) Taylor, Jodi (Todd) Sanders, Michael Huffman, Joshua Roebuck along with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild and a sister, Camille (Paul) Richard of Indianapolis.

A family committal service will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery with Pastor Dewey Miller officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com