Joann K. Brickey, 50, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Joann was born in Bluffton on Aug. 18, 1969, to Wiley O. and Alice F. Zuercher Brickey. Both parents preceded her in death.

A 1987 graduate of Bluffton High School, Joann later received her bachelor’s degree in childhood education from Indiana State. She worked at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton for several years and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her stepmother, Mary E. Brickey of Bluffton; a sister, Sherry L. (Steve) Austin of Columbus; two brothers, William B. (Lynn) Brickey of Riverview, Fla., and Mark A. (Luisa) Brickey of Oviedo, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by a brother, Randy A. Brickey.

A private family graveside service will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Rev. Stephen Austin officiating. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com