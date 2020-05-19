Janice A. Spahr, 93, of Markle, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Markle, to Irvin Isaac Wolfcale and Roxie Belle Randol Wolfcale. She married Perl E. Spahr Feb. 22, 1947, in Markle; her husband preceded her in death Feb. 6, 1996.

Survivors include two daughters, Gale (Don) Heller of Markle and Lynn (Gary) Steele of Georgetown, Ky., and seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Hal Spahr, in 2004.

There will be a public memorial service at a later date at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Interment will take place at the Markle Cemetery.

